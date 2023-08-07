1,144 drivers of vehicles registered with traffic points in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra benefited from courses to reduce traffic points and recover their driver’s license, during the first half of the year 2023.

Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, Director of the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, stressed the importance of programs and courses for reducing traffic points in modifying the behavior of vehicle drivers and reducing traffic accidents, according to which driving licenses are retrieved for those enrolled after the completion of the course programme.

He explained that the number of courses during the current year amounted to 729 courses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and they were implemented in several languages ​​(Arabic, English and Urdu), so that the largest number of those targeted could benefit from their programs, while ensuring that services are provided to respond to the inquiries of auditors, and register those wishing to enroll. Training programs, and the provision of a telephone communication service with the public to follow up on the number of your direct aid (8003333).

For his part, Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al Khaili, Director of the Police Follow-up and After Care Department in the Community Security Sector, urged drivers to abide by traffic laws and regulations, and not to commit violations that result in recording points in their traffic record, which may lead to the withdrawal of their license and their suspension from driving. Vehicle reservation.

Under the traffic points reduction system, three programs are provided, allowing traffic offenders to review their behavior, adherence and adherence to laws and regulations. The first program benefits every driver who holds a driving license and has traffic points registered against him from (8 to 23) points, and is allowed to enter the program once per year for each traffic precedent, and eight points are reduced if he passes the course.

Persons whose driving licenses have been withdrawn and those who exceed the cumulative limit of traffic points 24 points benefit from the first, second and third traffic records, and include temporary and permanent licenses, and among its conditions is that the license was actually withdrawn, and the legal period for withdrawal was met, while the third program targets all A driver of a vehicle with a violation that includes impounding it.