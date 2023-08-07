1,144 drivers of vehicles registered with traffic points in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra benefited from courses to reduce traffic points and recover their driver’s license, during the first half of the year 2023.

Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, Director of the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, stressed the importance of programs and courses for reducing traffic points in modifying the behavior of vehicle drivers and reducing traffic accidents, according to which driving licenses are retrieved for those enrolled after the completion of the course programme.

He explained that the number of courses during the current year amounted to 729 courses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and they were implemented in several languages ​​(Arabic, English and Urdu), so that the largest number of targeted people could benefit from their programs, while ensuring that services are provided to answer the inquiries of auditors, register those wishing to join training programs, and provide Telephone communication service with the public for follow-up on the number of your direct aid (8003333).

For his part, Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al Khaili, Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector, urged drivers to abide by traffic laws and regulations, and not to commit violations that result in recording points in their traffic record, which may lead to the withdrawal of the license, stopping them from driving and impounding the vehicle. .

Under the traffic points reduction system, three programs are provided, allowing traffic offenders to review their behavior, adherence and adherence to laws and regulations. The first program benefits every driver who holds a driving license and has traffic points registered against him from (8 to 23) points, and is allowed to enter the program once per year for each traffic precedent, and eight points are reduced if he passes the course.

The second program benefits people from whom driving licenses have been withdrawn, and those who exceed the cumulative limit of traffic points 24 points from those with first, second and third traffic records, and it includes temporary and permanent licenses, and among its conditions is that the license was actually withdrawn, and the legal period for withdrawal was met, while the third program targets all A driver of a vehicle with a violation that includes its seizure.