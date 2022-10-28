The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue “Hayat” revealed that 114 families of 20 different nationalities were able to donate 417 organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, small intestine, and kidneys, and they were transplanted to 400 patients with organ failure from 29 different nationalities, The exchange of organ transplants with a group of countries in the region was also activated, and this came on the sidelines of the announcement that Abu Dhabi will host the activities of the International Conference on Donation and Organ Transplant Initiatives.

In detail, Abu Dhabi will host the activities of the International Conference on Donation Initiatives and Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation from 7 to 9 November 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”, with the participation of more than 30 experts and speakers, with the participation of the World Health Organization and an elite group of experts in the field from more than 20 globally. Countries around the world, in order to learn about global experiences and best practices in scientific, charitable, societal and legal aspects, and to build a society aware of the importance of healthy living and disease prevention.

The Chairman of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, said: “Post-mortem donation has become a tangible reality in the United Arab Emirates since the issuance of Federal Decree Law No. (5) of 2016 regarding the regulation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, which witnessed the development of the national program To donate and transplant organs in the United Arab Emirates from post-mortem organ donors, a quantum leap, and impressive results in transplanting the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys, thanks to the guidance and support of the leadership to provide the best services to community members, improve the quality of life and promote a culture of tolerance and community solidarity in addition to support Unlimited from the concerned authorities in the medical sector and partners in other local and federal authorities.

Al-Obaidli added: “We are pleased to organize this important international conference and Abu Dhabi’s hosting of its activities, which will provide a distinguished platform for experts and decision-makers around the world to exchange expertise and experiences in the fields of donation and organ transplantation, as well as shed light on the most important challenges they face in the field. Through the conference, we look forward to reviewing The UAE’s successful experience in donating and transplanting human organs and tissues and its future plans aimed at improving the lives of community members in the UAE and the region.”

The conference includes a number of discussion sessions, presentations and lectures that focus on a number of topics, the most prominent of which is the current and the most prominent challenges faced by donation and organ transplant institutions around the world, the “Organ and Tissue Bank”, the challenges facing chronic renal failure and kidney transplantation, and innovative solutions such as reciprocal kidney transfer, facts and challenges. In determining death by brain criteria, the relationship between organ transplantation services as the optimal solution for treating patients with organ failure, the most important medical developments that have improved and prolonged the lives of thousands of patients around the world, in addition to organ transplant outcomes and their impact on improving the quality of life for organ recipients, and the importance of education and building competencies in the areas of donation and organ transplantation,

The discussion sessions will also address experiences and challenges in corneal transplantation, regional and international cooperation in the field to provide organs and tissues to increase the opportunity to obtain organs and tissues suitable for transplantation that contribute to bridging the gap between the need for transplantation and the availability of organs, community awareness of donation and transplantation of organs and tissues, and the experiences of donation institutions and organ and tissue transplantation. And the role of health insurance and charitable institutions in supporting donation and transplanting organs and tissues, promoting the culture of society towards healthy living and preventing diseases of organic failure.

The conference will include an artistic and historical exhibition that will host a bouquet of artistic and literary works that highlight organ donation and its history locally and globally through creative arts, drawings, inspiring stories and others, done by children who have received organs, in addition to professional participants and participations from the local community, some of which won prizes. International.

It is worth noting that the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue “Hayat” is a national system to enhance efforts for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the UAE and the region, as it works in coordination with various strategic partners locally and globally to save lives and continue to improve health community safety and quality of life. The program is a synergy of the efforts of many federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and a number of government and private health facilities. across the country.