They would have cut off the utilities for these poor families

Michael Esmond performed a Christmas miracle. The 114 household bills were paid by the man, an entrepreneur who has decided to settle the accounts of these perfect strangers. They risked seeing each other shut down utilities just during the end of the year holidays. But, thanks to his unexpected gift, everything was resolved.

Michael Esmond he is a small businessman who knows what it means to have no light and no heating. In 1983, he and his three daughters faced Christmas without being able to keep warm or light in the house in one of the coldest winters in Florida’s Gulf Breeze.

I completely understand people who are sick and unable to pay their bills. This is probably one of the biggest pushes for me, because I’ve been there too.

This Christmas, the 74-year-old man decided to make the end-of-year holidays easier for some families who are not in good financial shape. Also because of covid pandemic which continues to keep us in check.

His activity, the Gulf Breeze and Spas, he made good money this year and he wants to use his money to help others. So he decided to pay the unpaid bills of 114 families, who risked losing heating and electricity for the end of year holidays.

Bills of 114 families paid by a man who knows what it means to be left without electricity and gas

We’ve had a good year, and that’s why I want to share what I have with people who need it.

Thus 114 families were able to pay their bills and immediately get electricity and gas back, just in time for Christmas. In 2019, he had paid the bills of 36 unknown families and has done it again. Because her heart is really big, so big that she always puts others first.