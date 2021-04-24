The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 13 deaths and 1139 new cases of the new Corona virus during the past 24 hours. She said: The rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 90.6%, while the rate of active infections reached 8.3%, and the death rate was 1.1% of all infections.

She indicated that there are 153 patients in intensive care rooms, including 43 patients on artificial respirators, while 438 patients are being treated in Corona centers and departments in hospitals in the West Bank. As for the citizens who received anti-Coronavirus vaccinations, their total number in the West Bank and Gaza Strip reached 169,960, including 43,533 who received the two doses of the vaccine.