Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Hamda Al-Asli, Acting Director of the Biodiversity Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that the ministry had completed the implementation of the national red list of endangered species and its indicator, which was based in its various stages on subjecting (1209) species of living organisms in the local environment to assess their status and know The extent of some of them being threatened with extinction, including (92) species of mammals, (60) types of land reptiles, (16) types of amphibians, (167) species of birds, (598) species of plants and (272) types of marine organisms .

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Al-Asli stated that the final results of the project revealed the existence of (1136) endemic species of living organisms in the local environment and (73) species of foreign organisms, including (14) types of mammals and (59) types of Wild reptiles, in addition to the exposure of (89) species of endemic birds in the country to the threat of extinction, including the “iron duck”, “the Shami plover,” and “the Asian bustard,” and (38) species of local plants were exposed to the threat of extinction, including “star Al-Barr, and “lavender of the sea” and “Arfaj”.

The original Hamda

The first stage

The original indicated that these final results came after the Ministry’s implementation of the project in two phases. The first was based on subjecting (168) species of mammals, wild reptiles and amphibians to the evaluation and knowledge of the endemic species, including in the local environment and the exotic species, as it was proven that (14) exotic mammals exist from Origin of (92) species, while the remaining 78 species are endemic to the local environment, including (59) types of wild mammals such as “bats”, “Arab tahr”, “Arabian oryx”, “Arabian deer” and “ Sand deer, “Jerboa”, “Arabian rat” and others, and (19) marine species such as “sea cows” and “humpback dolphin”.

She mentioned that according to the results of the evaluation of reptile and amphibian species, the results of the study of this stage of the project revealed the existence of one type of wild reptile endemic to the local environment out of (60) species, which is the “leaf-toed distribution”, and the presence of (16) types of endemic amphibians Two of them are from the category of “frogs” that live in the valleys, (9) types of sea snakes and (5) types of sea turtles.

Arabian Tahr in Sir Bani Yas Reserve

The second phase

On the second phase of the project, the Acting Director of the Biodiversity Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said: It was based on assessing the condition of birds, plants and selected species of endemic marine organisms in the marine environment and knowing the degree of their exposure to extinction risks, as this phase subjected (1037) species to The live endemic species in the local environment for evaluation, including (167) species of birds present in the state, (598) species of local plants and (127) species of marine organisms, as it was found that (89) species of birds endemic to the state were threatened with extinction. Among them are the “Iron Duck”, “Levantine Plover”, “Social Plover” and “Asian Houbara” and others. 38 species of native plants are threatened with extinction, including “Star of Land”, “Al Qafa’a”, “Cash” and ” Artichoke, Soma’a, Tahan, Lavender of the Sea, Maghazrah, Al-Arfaj and others, while 272 endemic species of marine organisms were found in the local environment after subjecting them to evaluation, of which 66 were among them. Coral reefs and (126) species of bony fish and (80) species of cartilaginous fish.

One of the turtle species in the state waters

Ratings every 10 years

And whether the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will stop during the current year (2021) at these stages? Hamda Al-Asli confirmed that the Ministry is working on a system aimed at promoting the preservation of endangered species and their habitats, as work will be done to update the assessment of the threat of species every ten years to monitor the extent of improvement.

And about ways to assess the status of biodiversity in the UAE? She indicated that the evaluation is carried out according to the performance indicators that are measured internationally every two years by the University of “Yale”, and the issuance of a report entitled “Environmental Performance Index” “Global environmental measures: ranking the country’s performance in sustainability issues.”

As for the most important plans that the Ministry seeks to implement in the future regarding biological diversity, it affirmed that it is working in accordance with the directions of the state regarding the preservation of biological diversity, by taking important steps to develop special legislative frameworks related to this diversity by periodically updating national legislations, strategies and plans, and following up the proper implementation to achieve the goals Desired.

And about the possibility of making any amendments to some legislations and decisions related to biological diversity? She pointed out that the Ministry is working to update legislation and decisions in accordance with the changes that occur and global trends, in pursuit of its goals to preserve and develop the diversity of wildlife, in cooperation with the competent authorities.

Houbara

Asking about the positive results of the project on biodiversity in the country? Based on some results, she confirmed the remarkable progress in the indicators of the extinction of live species of mammals in the local environment at a rate of (2.97%). This improvement is due to the intensive efforts made by the state in preserving wildlife, and the initiatives and programs that have been launched in this field, the most important of which are programs. National proliferation to restore species that have become extinct from the wild and increase the number of natural reserves, as the total reserves in the country reached 49 declared nature reserves this year, and many other efforts.

Developmental outputs

Al-Asli stressed the contribution of the outputs of the Red List of Endangered Species project and its indicator to achieving 3 of the sustainable development goals related to biological diversity and live species, mechanisms and efforts to preserve them, and include goal number 5, so by the year 2021, the status and trend of the country’s main biodiversity elements will be assessed and monitored. And linking it to the decision-making process, and goal number 7, where by 2021 the UAE will be ranked among the top 10 countries in the sub-indicator related to biodiversity within the environmental performance index, and goal number 9, where many programs will be developed and implemented to enhance the state of conservation of 70% of the most threatened species. .