According to the Director of the African Observatory of Migration in Morocco, Ambassador Namira Nejm, these expectations “come against the background of global displacement within countries and across borders, which has already reached record levels in recent years,” saying that “climate change is reshaping our world.”“.

The report of the Global Climate Mobility Center of Columbia University and a partner of the United Nations says that “113 million people in Africa alone will have to change their places of residence,” noting that “1.5 percent of the continent’s population was previously exposed to this matter.”.

Najm called on local and global actors to “take a customized approach to address the situations of forced migration and displacement, which will increase with climate changes.”.

Protecting Climate Refugees

On Friday, the Global Climate Mobility Center will hold a session entitled “Protecting mobile people in the midst of the climate crisis” in its pavilion at the COP27 Climate Summit, held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as part of the “Justice Day” activities.“.

About this session, the director of the center, Kamal Amkaran, explains that it will discuss “protection needs that arise in this context, the range of tools that currently exist to meet those needs, where innovation is needed to anticipate looming protection gaps, and what protection challenges arise in the context of migration Climate coercion and displacement“.

Within this, the session will discuss preparing the necessary laws and policies to respond to forced migration and protect those affected.

Najm is the keynote speaker at the session, which will be attended by Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bocaro, IGAD Representative Andrew Harper, UNHCR Representative, and UNICEF Representative Mark Tilley. The session will be moderated by Sarah Rosengartner, Global Knowledge and Practice Leader GCCM.

The activities of the Climate Conference (COP27) will continue from 6-18 November, amid unprecedented challenges facing the planet as a result of increased pollution and heat emissions, which have caused severe droughts, wild floods and high temperatures above normal rates in recent years.