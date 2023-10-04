It can really save lives if hotel windows are no longer allowed to open wide. This is what experts say following a fatal incident at Bastion Hotel Amersfoort at the end of July. Every year, an average of two hundred people fall from a window in the Netherlands, more than fifteen of whom do not survive. Also from hotels. “A guideline for window security cannot be complicated, can it?”

