The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced that the total number of beneficiaries from the programs and projects of the Ramadan campaign, which include breakfast of the fasting person, al-Fitr al-Fitr, Eid clothing, and Ramadan, for the current year, is estimated at one million and 700 thousand people, inside and outside the country, confirming that it has completed allocating 112 sites for the distribution of meals. Breaking the fast »instead of Ramadan tents, as well as equipping 170 platforms and centers to receive donations from Ramadan benefactors in the various emirates of the country, in addition to electronic platforms and donation funds.

In detail, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched its annual Ramadan campaign during a “virtual” press conference it held yesterday, and said that, in compliance with the precautionary measures taken by the country to confront the Corona virus, it decided to continue replacing Ramadan tents with “breaking the fast” meals for the second year in a row, explaining that it is. 170 sites have been designated to receive Ramadan benefactors’ donations in the various emirates of the country, in addition to electronic platforms and donation boxes.

The Authority’s Acting Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, Salem Al Rayes Al Ameri, said that the Ramadan campaign this year comes in exceptional circumstances that required setting up alternative plans for the programs that the commission used to implement in the holy month of Ramadan. He added: “In this context, the commission has finalized the allocation of 112 sites at the state level to distribute fasting meals to nearly 600,000 workers in their places of residence in workers’ gatherings. Meals will also be distributed to 81,600 low-income families and the elderly, and 140 cadres. Working on the first defense line, in addition to thousands of families economically affected by the effects of the (Covid-19) pandemic, as well as 150,000 people are benefiting from the meals that will be distributed in 26 locations in Abu Dhabi, 20 sites in Al Dhafra, 19 in Al Ain, and 47 locations in the Northern Emirates.

In response to a question by “Emirates Today” about the mechanisms of distributing fasting meals to beneficiaries in light of the precautionary measures for the “Covid-19” pandemic, the director of the Local and Community Services Department, Amer Al Zaabi, confirmed that the authority has trained volunteer teams and equipped them in the field to carry out this task. Pointing out that the authority has put in place a preventive mechanism based on the delivery of meals in workers’ cities to the supervisors responsible for those cities.





