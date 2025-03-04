A report from the Deputy General Emergency Director reveals that the 112th Telephone of the Generalitat Valenciana received a total of the DANA day 19,821 calls between 0.00 and 23.00 hoursmost from 3:00 p.m., and managed 4,770 incidents.

This is stated in the report, to which Europa Press has had access, that the regional secretary of Emergencies and Interior, Irene Rodríguez, has transferred to the judge of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, which investigates the management of the DANA on October 29, which swept the province of Valencia and caused 227 fatalities and millionaire material damage.

The magistrate had requested emergencies to know from what time of that day calls on the effects of the Dana and What populations came. As stated in the document, the largest number of calls was received at 5:00 p.m. and a total of 2,438 were in that section.

More information shortly.