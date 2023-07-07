There were 382 votes in favor, 118 against and 3 abstentions; the text is a PEC and, therefore, still needs to be voted on in the 2nd round

Of the total of 507 deputies, 112 from the opposition government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) voted in favor of the tax reform, approved in the 1st round on the night of this Thursday (Jul 6.2023) in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. Here’s the full of the approved text (272 KB).

The project was approved with 382 congressmen in favor, 118 against and 3 abstentions. The session started at 11:00 am on Thursday (July 6), but the voting only started around 7:00 pm. Congressmen will still deliberate this evening regarding the agglutinative amendment and the highlights of the text –excerpts to be voted on separately. The text is a PEC and, therefore, still needs to be voted on in the 2nd round. The promise is that this analysis will also start this Thursday (6.Jul).

Here is how many deputies from each non-base party voted in favor of the PLP:
PL – 20 of 99 gifts;

PL – 20 of 99 gifts;

PP – 41 of 49;

republicans – 36 of 41;

PSC – two of 3;

We can – 10 from 12;

Patriots – 3 from 4.

O Power360 considered PSDB and Citizenship as neutral parties.

Here is the number of deputies from neutral acronyms who supported the PLP:
PSDB – 12 of 14 gifts;

PSDB – 12 of 14 gifts;

Citizenship – 4 the 4 gifts.

The pro-government base in the Chamber is not seen as consolidated. O Power360 considered PT, PC do B, PV, MDB, PSD, PDT, PSB, Psol, Rede, Avante and Solidariedade as allies.

União Brasil was also considered as a base, but the acronym identifies itself as “independent”. That is, they vote for or against according to the content of the PT projects. The party has 3 names in Lula’s ministries: Juscelino Filho (Communications) and Waldez Goes (Regional development). the deputy Celso Sabino was confirmed to take over the Ministry of Tourism in place of Daniela Carneiro, who asked to leave União Brasil.

Here is the number of base congressmen who voted in favour:
PT – 67 of 68 gifts;

PT – 67 of 68 gifts;

B's PC – 6 of 7 gifts;

PV – 6 of 6 gifts;

MDB – 36 of 43 gifts;

psd – 39 of 43 gifts;

PDT – 16 of 18 gifts;

PSB – all the 15 gifts;

psol – 10 of the 13 present;

Network – the only Member present voted in favour;

Forward – 6 of 7 gifts;

Solidarity – all the 4 gifts;

União Brasil – 48 of 59 gifts.

Read how each MP voted: