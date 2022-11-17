Home page World

The mobile network is disrupted throughout Germany. In some cities, emergency numbers are no longer reachable.

Update from Thursday, November 17, 2022, 6:30 p.m.: There are still disruptions in mobile communications across Germany at O2, Vodafone and 1&1. Telekom is not affected, reported the Berlin fire department via Katwarn. The emergency call could still be affected by the problems, it said. This can be reached via all other ways, such as a landline. The portal allfaults recorded around 6,000 reports at O2, at Vodafone and 1&1 around 1,700 (as of 6:11 p.m.).

Emergency call problems due to cell phone interference: failures at O2, Vodafone and 1&1

First report from Thursday, November 17, 2022: Hamburg/Berlin – The mobile network seems to be disrupted across Germany at the moment. Thousands of users are reporting outages, including at O2, Vodafone and 1&1.

In some places there are also problems with the emergency numbers 110 and 112. In addition to Hamburg, Berlin is also affected. “At the moment there seems to be disruption in the entire Hamburg telephone network. In some cases, both some of our departments and the emergency call 110 are affected,” the Hamburg police reported in a tweet.

Disturbance in mobile communications: Berlin fire brigade even triggers Katwarn

The Berlin fire brigade reported “malfunctions in several mobile phone networks” via the Katwarn disaster warning system. This should also affect the emergency call to the fire brigade and police, the report said. The emergency lines themselves are not the source of the error. According to the Katwarn push, this warning applies “throughout Germany”. The fire brigade recommends using landline telephones in an emergency. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

Previously, users across Germany reported that they were unable to make calls. More than 19,000 people reported on the portal alone allfaults Problems with the provider O2 (as of 4:28 p.m.). “Telephone calls in 2G and 4G mobile and landline networks are affected. We are working to restore the service as soon as possible,” O2 said on Twitter. Vodafone and 1&1 also reported restrictions on mobile telephony. (kas/dpa)