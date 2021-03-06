In Russia, the number of people infected with coronavirus per day increased by 11,022 people. It is reported in its Telegram-channel operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation.

In total, during the epidemic, the infection was detected in 4.3 million residents in 85 regions.

Most infections per day were registered in Moscow (1820), St. Petersburg (975), Moscow region (746). The smallest number of new cases was recorded in Chukotka (two infected) and in the Jewish Autonomous Region (six patients).

In the country, 441 people died in a day, 15,027 patients recovered. During the pandemic, 88,726 infected people died, 3,900,348 residents recovered.