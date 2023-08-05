Unlikely, but not impossible. In Mexico, the discussions about the national oil company, the most indebted in the world, usually conclude that the Government will help it pay what it owes to avoid at all costs a default or a restructuring that forces the company to negotiate with its creditors. However, as the end of the six-year term of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, approaches, the voices that argue otherwise are adding up.

First it was Pimco, one of the world’s largest debt bond funds, which in May said it had reduced the amount of debt it had invested in Pemex because it did not expect the next government to be so generous with the oil company. Under López Obrador, the Ministry of Finance has made large capital contributions so that he can pay the interest on his debt and has also reduced his tax burden. “This administration was perhaps the most pro-Pemex administration that there probably can be,” Pramol Dhawan, head of emerging markets debt at Pimco, told Bloomberg. Subsequent governments “may not be as friendly with this debt,” she said, warning: the market must be prepared for Mexico to reduce its support for Pemex.

Then came the risk rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch, who separately announced that they see a deterioration in Pemex’s debt payment capacity. And this week, an emerging markets economist for Capital Economics in England published a provocative analysis titled Why Pemex will end up in default. The author, Jason Tuvey, argues that in the face of the enormous credit burden, someone has to compromise.

Pemex has some 110,000 million dollars in debt, which is equivalent to about 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Mexico. Its interests have escalated since the rating agencies withdrew its investment grade. Despite having an implicit guarantee from the Federal Government, the bonds trade on the international market with much higher interest rates than sovereign debt. In the pandemic, Pemex bonds offered a yield almost 8% higher than sovereign bonds, while now they fluctuate between 4.5% and 6% higher. This means that the oil company’s default risk has made many investors willing to buy the debt rich for years.

“Clearly, there’s already a lot of bad news discounted in Pemex bonds,” says Tuvey, “I think a lot of investors, including some I’ve talked to, somehow priced in some sort of restructuring, whether it’s in the next five or 10 years”. A restructuring is tantamount to a default, as it would require the company to sit down with its creditors to negotiate a new plan in which investors are willing to lose some revenue. In addition, a default would have a contagion effect, triggering the interest rates of other Mexican bonds, such as those of the Federal Electricity Commission and private companies that supply the oil company.

But the benefit would be reflected in sovereign bonds, Tuvey argues. “I would say that a restructuring of Pemex would be good for the perspective of sovereign bonds because it would be reducing what has been a great drag on Mexico’s public finances in recent years,” says the specialist.

Jason Tuvey, Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics Capital Economics

Every year, during this Administration, the Ministry of Finance has made capital contributions and tax reductions equivalent to 1% of GDP, according to estimates by Tuvey and his team, who expect that the next government that begins at the end of 2024 would have to increase these contributions to 1.5% of GDP. Mexico collects between 13% and 14% of GDP in taxes, below the average of its peers in the region, so it has a reduced budget to cover the needs of health, education, infrastructure, among others, for a country of 127 million inhabitants.

“Pemex has become an increasing drag on the economy and a burden on Mexico’s public finances,” they wrote in their report published Tuesday. Crude production has fallen from a peak of about 3.5 million barrels in the mid-2000s to just over 1.5 million barrels today. “Combined with rising costs, the company has suffered persistent losses,” the text says.

“There is a broader tax reform that must happen, but López Obrador has not done it and he has a year left. He’s not going to do it now. So, in reality, he has not helped Pemex because he has simply kept it connected to a kind of assisted breathing machine without giving it the medicine that the company needs, ”says Tuvey.

The previous Administration promoted plans and discussions to slim down Pemex, with the idea of ​​selling businesses that were not very profitable, such as refining, or partnering with private companies to explore and produce in new fields. It was even possible to negotiate with the union a reduction in labor liabilities. López Obrador reversed the previous negotiation and increased the labor liability. Tuvey acknowledges that Pemex has reduced its staff in the last five years, but not enough.

“Recovering productivity to the 2004 peak would require reducing the workforce by 50,000 people, out of a total of 120,000,” says Tuvey. “If the next Administration comes out and says, ‘yes, we are going to slim down Pemex, we are going to introduce a tax reform, a labor reform, we are going to make it a profitable company,’ that could delay a restructuring,” she adds.

López Obrador has an extraordinary vision for Pemex, says Tuvey. “The company is the heart of what he believes Mexico’s economy should be, he is a national champion, something Mexico should be proud of. But the finances are terrible… It is unlikely that the company, even in a reduced and more profitable situation, can really continue to pay the large amount of debt. Someone has to give in at some point. Regardless of who the next president is, they will have to deal with the situation,” concludes Tuvey.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country