Dubai (Etihad)

The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign announced the success of the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative, which aroused widespread sympathy and was embraced by hundreds of thousands of activists on social media, by exceeding the $10 million figure it targeted and collecting donations of over $11 million for the benefit of more than 110,000 families in the region. To enable it to overcome the harsh winter cold and secure its basic needs, within the framework of the partnership between the leading international bodies in charitable work, particularly the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, “UNHCR” and “Food Banks Network” regional.”

The “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative, in which “YouTuber” Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella” participated through a live broadcast that continued over the days of the campaign, which began on January 7, met with a wide regional and global response, as the number of donors reached more than 155,000 donors from 120 countries, and the total value of their humanitarian contributions amounted to $11,053,174, which will be provided in the form of material aid to help 110,531 families, as 3.8 million refugees in the region suffer from cold winter storms and continuous rain, according to UNHCR statistics, along with millions of disadvantaged families in the region Arabia and Africa.

Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, confirmed that the great response to the campaign “Let’s make their winter warmer”, which was launched by the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, in cooperation with the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and other international bodies”. And the good support that I found from various groups of society at the humanitarian and popular levels, and within a short period of no more than two weeks, contributed to emphasizing the leading global position of the United Arab Emirates, as it always stands in the ranks of the world’s leading countries in finding and activating channels of humanitarian action through pioneering qualitative initiatives It opens the way for everyone to carry out their duty towards the less fortunate and help them lead a decent life.

In turn, Khalid Khalifa, Adviser to the High Commissioner and Representative of the Commission to the Gulf Cooperation Council, expressed his gratitude for the efforts made by the organizers and supporters, and his happiness with the success of the campaign, which constitutes an important turning point and an example for human solidarity in our digital world. The United Arab Emirates Humanitarian.

Khalifa praised the efforts of the famous content creator Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella” to raise more than 11 million dollars and enable more than 110,000 families to secure their basic needs during the harsh winter cold.

For his part, Dr. Moez Al-Shahdi, founding member and head of the regional network of food banks, stressed that the success of the campaign confirms the importance of the collective efforts led by the UAE at the regional level to provide relief to the neediest individuals and families in refugee and displacement camps in many regions of the world in cooperation with the United Nations.

Al-Shahdi said: “The humanitarian initiative launched by the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, in cooperation with “Youtuber” Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella”, to provide the full necessary needs to warm those in need of support embodies the values ​​of solidarity, giving, giving and human solidarity, sensing the conditions and circumstances of those who are Less fortunate and more needy, it is a sublime human value that is absolutely unparalleled. Stressing that these humanitarian initiatives and campaigns are the only way to save millions of people from suffering and support them in indispensable need, it is not possible to imagine the suffering of those who cannot provide for their daily food or are unable to provide warmth and safety for their family.

Believing in the societal role, “YouTuber” Hassan Suleiman dedicated his efforts to support humanitarian issues. On this occasion, the “YouTuber” expressed his happiness and pride in the results he achieved during the 12-day continuous broadcast, which will help more than 110 thousand refugee and displaced families during the winter.

He said: We have proven that Arab youth are capable of changing reality, even with the least possible, and reaching a bright future. People are for people. This sentence is not a metaphorical slogan. Rather, it was proved by the huge numbers of donors who felt the suffering of refugees and displaced persons and did good deeds, each according to their ability. It reflects the huge impact of this campaign and the enthusiasm of viewers to participate.

To achieve the desired goal, “YouTuber” Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella” imprisoned himself in a glass room in the center of Dubai, specifically in the “Burj Plaza” area in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, and pledged himself and his followers not to leave it until the amount is completed The required $10 million, to broadcast from there the initiative’s content on his YouTube channel in a live broadcast for 268 continuous hours to encourage contributors from everywhere in the world to support refugees and the needy in the Arab world and Africa to overcome the harsh conditions of the winter season and return warmth to their tents and where they are located.

Throughout the campaign, which lasted 12 continuous days, the Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, celebrated the giving and contributions of donors, with every million that the wholesale succeeded in collecting to support refugees and the needy in the Arab world and Africa to overcome the harsh conditions of winter.

The initiative managed to break a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous live broadcast (video). The live broadcast, presented by “Abu Fella”, lasted 268 hours, 14 minutes and 20 seconds, and ended on the night of Tuesday, January 18, exceeding the previous record recorded for a live broadcast that took place in China during the period between December 16 and 27, 2020, and lasted for 259 hours, 46 minutes and 45 seconds.

The broadcast also set a new record for the largest number of direct views in one moment for a humanitarian campaign via “YouTube”, which amounted to 698,000 direct viewers, which indicates the high level of interaction with the “Let’s make their winter warmer” initiative with its lofty humanitarian goals, especially that the average viewing period for each A person was 4 minutes, which is more than the general average of video views on social networking sites, and the total watch time for all viewers exceeded the 1.6 million hour barrier.

The “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” campaign received a wide regional and global welcome, as the number of donors reached more than 155,000, and many international media outlets praised it, which praised the role of the United Arab Emirates and its efforts in humanitarian and charitable work until it became the capital of humanity and the energy of hope from which every poor person draws. and needy.

The campaign also received a wide interaction from celebrities and influencers and a great contribution by Arab and international societies and institutions, and with the support of citizens and residents in the United Arab Emirates, which confirms that the UAE is a country of benevolence and giving and its wise leadership is a unique model of global humanitarian giving. on which he was raised.

Abu Falah had started the live broadcast on the evening of January 7 from a glass room in downtown Dubai, specifically in the "Burj Plaza" area in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, pledging himself and his followers not to leave it until the required amount of $10 million is completed. Abu Falah presented a live broadcast full of suspense and positive interaction throughout the coverage hours, amid a wide regional and global response, with the number of donors reaching more than 155,000 donors from 120 countries.