Gaza (WAM)

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced that 11,000 students were martyred and 17,772 were injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7. The Ministry of Education explained in a statement yesterday that the number of students martyred in Gaza since the beginning of the aggression has reached more than 10,000, and 17,000 injured, while in the West Bank 113 students were martyred, 548 others were injured, and 429 were arrested.

She pointed out that 529 teachers and administrators were martyred and 3,686 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and more than 129 were arrested in the West Bank. She pointed out that 362 government schools and universities and 65 affiliated with UNRWA were bombed in Gaza, resulting in 124 of them being severely damaged and 62 being completely destroyed. In addition, 69 schools and 5 universities in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized, while 133 government schools were used as shelters in the Gaza Strip.