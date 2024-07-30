Beijing (AFP)

Floods in central China have killed four people and left three missing, state media reported on Monday, as the country grapples with extreme weather. Heavy rains have fallen in recent days in eastern and southern China, while heat waves have hit much of the north, including the capital Beijing.

China, particularly central China, is still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Gaemi, despite its weakening, after it caused deaths in the Philippines and Taiwan and left extensive damage. The town of Zhicheng, about 1,500 kilometers southwest of Beijing, recorded a record rainfall of 645 millimeters locally, according to the official Xinhua news agency. More than 11,000 people were evacuated and about 900 homes and more than 1,000 roads were damaged in the city in Hunan province. State television broadcast footage from the area showing homes surrounded by muddy water for kilometers.

On the other side of China, heavy rains fell on the northeastern part of the country, especially in areas bordering North Korea.

The rising water level of the Yalu River separating the two countries led to the precautionary evacuation of about 30,000 people in the city of Dandong, located on the Chinese side of the border, according to the Xinhua news agency.