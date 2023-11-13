The Sharjah City Municipality announced the addition of 11,025 parking spaces in the city of Sharjah and subjecting them to fees in line with its annual plans to provide public parking and make it available to the public in all regions in a way that keeps pace with the qualitative urban and population boom and meets the needs of the public, especially in residential and commercial areas. The municipality is constantly working to study the needs of each area. It is a regular public parking lot according to many plans and considerations.

In this context, the Director of the Public Parking Department, Hamid Al-Qaed, confirmed that subjecting additional parking lots to fees in the city consolidates the important role of the municipality in enhancing the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the emirate, as these parking lots limit random parking of vehicles and violations, and also make it easier for the public and residents to obtain a parking spot when visiting any… An area or destination in the city of Sharjah that witnesses active commercial and tourist activity.

Al Qaed explained that the total number of public parking lots in the city of Sharjah reached 67,583, prepared to accommodate the largest possible number of vehicles, and equipped with information signs indicating that the area is subject to fees, and also included important instructions and directions to the public, as these signs explain the type and nature of parking in each area, some of which are subject to fees. All days of the week and on official holidays, which can be identified by the blue signs.

The Director of the Public Parking Department noted that the municipality is conducting a comprehensive survey of some vital areas in preparation for subjecting the parking lots to fees, in an important step to prevent their misuse, after the Public Parking Department prepares them according to the best standards and specifications with the aim of making them available to the public and visitors of various areas on a permanent basis. The municipality also provides devices. A modern and advanced payment system that uses touch technology to pay fees using coins, while providing other payment options including text messaging service, seasonal subscriptions, and the Sharjah Digital application.

He pointed out that the inspection teams of the Public Parking Department organize continuous inspection campaigns to monitor any violations when using the service, such as parking randomly, reserving more than one parking space, parking on the sidewalk or behind vehicles, or parking in the parking lots of people with disabilities without a permit authorizing that, and other violations. The municipality also works Continuously publishes and broadcasts awareness messages about how to optimally use public parking, methods of paying fees, etc.