Health authorities in the country revealed that about 11,000 organ donors were registered in the “Hayat” program, while the program witnessed an increase in donation cases by 41%, compared to 2021, and the program has contributed to date in saving the lives of 500 people.

The health authorities in the country represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority, on their unified national platform under the slogan “Health of the Emirates”, at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, during a press conference, reviewed the developments of the national program for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues. Hayat, which was launched in 2016 according to a federal decree by law, with the aim of unifying and developing national efforts to save the lives of patients with organ failure.

Ahmed Ali Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, stressed the keenness of the health authorities in the country to promote the values ​​of organ donation in the community as part of its endeavor to find sustainable solutions for a large number of patients, especially those with cancer, heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis and kidney failure. Proceeding from the fact that organ transplantation leads to complete recovery, pointing out that the number of donors reaching about 11,000 confirms the success of the awareness efforts of the health authorities in the country in highlighting the importance of organ donation, as a heroic stance that embodies the meaning of humanity and gives a chance for a new life.

save a life

The head of the National Committee for the Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidly, said that the participation rate in the program witnessed a significant increase by 41% in 2022 compared to 2021, as the number of donors reached 130 people who contributed to saving the lives of more than 500 children, adults and the elderly. Of different nationalities, and the number of those registered in the program reached more than 10,000 of different nationalities, cultures and ages, who expressed their desire to donate organs after death, based on their belief in the importance of organ donation as a noble humanitarian act.

ambitious programme

Ramadan Al Balushi, Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues is one of the ambitious and promising programs that reflect the level of amazing progress made by the UAE in terms of its health system, which is witnessing tremendous and successive development in all its elements and components. Medical competencies and specialized expertise, smart technologies and solutions, innovative professional methods and tools, as well as a distinctive recovery environment.