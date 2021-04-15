D.he Federal Armed Forces could be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the middle of August according to the plans of the Federal Government. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) said on Wednesday in a telephone briefing of the specialist politicians of all parliamentary groups about the withdrawal plans, as the German Press Agency learned from several participants.

The United States has set September 11th as its troop withdrawal date – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. As a result, the NATO foreign and defense ministers decided on Wednesday that all alliance troops would leave the Asian crisis country after 20 years.

After the United States, Germany is the second largest provider of troops to the NATO operation in Afghanistan. There are currently 1,100 German soldiers stationed there. There are a total of 10,000 NATO soldiers.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said in the ARD “Tagesthemen” that the decision to jointly withdraw troops had been supported by all 30 NATO allies. It will be an orderly withdrawal, with which the security of the soldiers is guaranteed.

Maas assured Afghanistan that its civilian support would continue for the period after the withdrawal. “We spend almost half a billion euros every year on reconstruction work in Afghanistan, and that will continue.” He also believes that the peace negotiations in Qatar will achieve lasting results so that there will be no more chaos in Afghanistan after the troops have withdrawn breaks out. “We absolutely have to prevent that.”

“Most important and at the same time most lossy mission”

The Federal Armed Forces Association has welcomed the planned withdrawal of NATO troops and with it the approximately 1,100 German soldiers from Afghanistan. It was a logical decision of “historical significance”, said the chairman André Wüstner of the German press agency. “It marks the end of the most important and at the same time the most loss-making mission of the Bundeswehr.”

Now it is a matter of organizing a safe return of the soldiers to Germany. Wüstner called for the use of additional protective and special forces. “The dangers of attacks from the outside must not be neglected, just like the risk of possible internal perpetrators.”

The head of the Federal Armed Forces Association also called for an honest review of the 20-year deployment. “Even if a lot went well and the Bundeswehr fulfilled its mandate, there were undeniably a lot of mistakes.” Wüstner mentioned the political course set, the definition of different goals for the mission and “feasibility illusions”.

Desire for appreciation in the Bundestag

“Mistakes can happen, but they must not be repeated,” emphasized the lieutenant colonel, who was himself stationed in Afghanistan. “We owe it to everyone: to those who served in Afghanistan, especially the wounded and bereaved, and to those who we send on future missions.”

Wüstner also wanted a special session of the Bundestag “to honor the achievements of everyone, from soldiers to development workers to diplomats”.

The Bundestag’s defense commissioner, Eva Högl (SPD), also called for an honest assessment of the Federal Armed Forces deployment. “I expect that after the withdrawal there will be a critical, honest and as independent as possible assessment of the operation in Afghanistan,” she told the editorial network in Germany. “This analysis is also important for all further assignments abroad, so that we can learn from mistakes.”

“Bitter aftertaste remains”

The chairman of the Association of German Veterans, Bernhard Drescher, saw the purpose of the Afghanistan mission not fulfilled. “Tens of thousands of soldiers bravely defended” Germany’s freedom in the Hindu Kush “with dirty boots, gun in hand and moving between mines, shelling and ambush,” he told the RND. “At the same time, they have, often for years, given up their own social life at home. What remains is a bitter aftertaste for the bereaved of our fallen as well as for the physically and mentally wounded. ”Because the answer to the question of“ what for ”remains“ finally open ”if the target is withdrawn without reaching the goal.

The Greens foreign politician Jürgen Trittin drew a mixed balance of the Afghanistan mission. “We have not succeeded in building sustainable state structures. And it did not succeed in ruling the country without the Taliban, ”said Trittin of the“ Saarbrücker Zeitung ”. However, the terrorist threat to the West has been averted, “because the Taliban have now understood that they are endangering their own rule if they mess with the USA and Europe”. Trittin demanded that the federal government initiate the withdrawal of troops “as quickly as possible”.