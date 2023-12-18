The Sharjah Charitable Society reported that its 12 medical camp for free initial examinations, which was launched in Khor Fakkan over two days, showed that 44 cases were infected with chronic diseases that they were not aware of before, and their owners are undergoing free treatment at the society’s medical center.

The director of the association’s administration in Khor Fakkan, Nasser Masoud Bilal, said: “The association’s medical camp in Khor Fakkan, over the course of two consecutive days, received more than 1,100 families from residents of the eastern region, to benefit from the medical examinations that were conducted free of charge by the cooperating medical teams,” indicating that the camp is An opportunity for community members to check on their health condition, and to follow the medical instructions provided by the medical teams present in the camp.”

He confirmed that the examinations revealed cases of fragility, poor bone density, high eye pressure, nearsightedness, and cataracts, in addition to the need for some other cases to undergo tooth extractions and nerve fillings. Bilal explained that these cases were referred to the Sharjah Charitable Society Medical Center, which was opened in cooperation with Burjeel Hospital, to receive the required treatment by the center’s doctors, which has a dental department, a general medicine department, a medical analysis and radiology department, and a pharmacy to dispense the necessary medications.

Bilal pointed out the importance of this camp in providing examinations and following up on cases that are found to be infected without their families knowing about it, praising the cooperation of the partner institutions in the success of this camp, which provided an expanded package of examinations, including internal medicine, blood pressure, diabetes, eyes, gynecology, geriatrics, and teeth.

