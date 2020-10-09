In South Korea, meter-high flames hit a high-rise. The building in the big city of Ulsan is inhabited by dozens of people. A video shows the inferno.

fought the huge flames with a large contingent – dozens of people were injured and rescued. Dramatic images: a Video on Twitter shows the fire inferno in the metropolis in the southeast of South Korea.

Update from October 9, 11:36 a.m .: Of the fire from Friday morning October 9th, in Ulsan (South Korea) could be completely deleted. The emergency services on site needed over 15 hours for this.

From the affected skyscraper meanwhile hit meters high Flames – and dozens of people were still in the burning building. Little by little, residents were brought to safety, injuring a fireman. He and 93 other people were taken to hospital. There are only three seriously injured people in total, but their condition is critical. This was announced by the South Korean broadcaster KBS and the national news agency Yonhap.

It was also reported that numerous people were able to save themselves independently and fled their homes. According to the information, there should be no possible missing persons.

In the case of a fire in the city of Ulsan in South Korea, the flames reached meters high on the affected skyscraper. © Montage Merkur.de: Lee Sang-Hyun / Yonhap / AP / dpa, – / YNA / dpa and screenshot Google

Fire in South Korea: extinguishing is difficult – strong wind fuels flames

Update from October 9th, 8:39 am: On the night of Friday October 9th, in the coastal town of Ulsan South Korea a devastating one fire erupted. Deleting the Fire lasts until morning, as it is reignited again and again by strong winds. This is reported by the national news agency Yonhap.

Meanwhile, the rescue workers are looking in the building for other potential victims – 88 people were already in front of the Flames brought to safety. According to the fire department, you were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Serious injuries, however, have not yet been reported.

South Korea: high-rise fire – fire brigade is looking for injuries in Ulsan

The responsible rescue workers assume that the fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday (October 8). Its origin is said to be between the eighth and twelfth floors of the skyscraper. The flames spread quickly. It is not yet known how many people were in the South Korean at the time of the accident skyscraper stopped – and how many injured they did fire Department will still save.

Fire in Ulsan (South Korea): Nocturnal fire in a high-rise building – dozens of people are injured © Kim Yong-Tae / Yonhap / AP / dpa

High-rise fire in Ulsan: Twitter video shows the inferno of flames in South Korea

First report from October 9th: Ulsan – Terrifying pictures Ulsan: In the South Korean city (around 1.1 million inhabitants) an inhabited one burns skyscraper bright.

Circulating since Thursday evening (CET) Videos and photos on Twitter, the the Flame inferno demonstrate. As a result, the entire 33-story facade is on fire. As the image writes, Asian media report dozens of people trapped on the 28th floor and above. More than 20 people are said to be stuck. The imposing building is said to be the Samhwan Art-Nouveau Tower.

So far (as of Thursday evening, 9 p.m.) it is not known whether there were fatalities or serious injuries. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap could the fire Department – which is in action with a large number – several hundred residents from the Flames to free. About 50 people were brought to hospitals with smoke inhalation.

South Korea: high-rise building in Ulsan is burning brightly – fire brigade is looking for possible victims

How Yonhap further reported, the fire Department the Major fire on and in the 110 meter high building meanwhile brought under control. The portal Busan.com writes out loud imagethat the fire probably broke out around 11 p.m. on the twelfth floor of the skyscraper.

The fire brigade is currently supposed to comb the building for possible victims and survivors. Ulsan is located in the south-east of South Korea and is the eighth largest city in the country with around 1.17 million inhabitants. (pm / jey)

