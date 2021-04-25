Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The 22nd and final round matches, the curtain on the First Division League, for the current season 2020-2021, which witnessed the celebration of Arabism (the champion), and the UAE (the runner-up), by ascending to the Arab Gulf League, next season 2021-2022, after the first scored 44 points, Al Suqoor came second with 41 points.

The result of the tie dominated the last round matches, as Al-Orouba celebrated the crowning of the League Shield, with a 1-1 draw with Al-Bataih, while the “Falcons” won the “Wasfa” prize, after tying them against Masfout 1-1, in contrast Masafi and Dibba Al-Hisn tied 3-3. Al Dhaid and Al Hamriya 2-2, and sixth-placed Al-Arabi won the only victory in the round at the expense of its host, Dibba Al-Fujairah, the fourth, 2-1.

In its current season, with the participation of 11 teams, the League witnessed the establishment of 110 matches, which were distributed over 22 rounds in the first and second rounds, and 79 games were decided in the league with the result of victory, which is 71.8% of the total matches, compared to 31 draws, which is 28.1% of the league matches.

Al-Orouba deserved to be crowned with the League Shield, after achieving the highest percentage in the number of victories by winning 13 games, while Al-Dhaid is the lowest achieving victories with a single victory, and 31 matches in the league were decided by a tie. In 9 matches, as opposed to winning 6, and losing in 5 meetings.

During the first league matches, 322 goals were scored, with an average of 2.9 goals per match. Al-Orouba and the Emirates competed for the top of the strongest attack, after the first scored 45 goals against 44 goals for the “Falcons”, while the last-placed Al Dhaid offensive scored 14 goals, to be the weakest attack.

Dibba Al-Fujairah, fourth in the general standings with 32 points, won the title of strongest defense, after conceding 21 goals, compared to 37 goals that shook the eighth of Al-Taawon, and Masafi, the tenth, the weakest defense in the league.