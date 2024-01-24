It seems as if alcohol checks are taking place less and less, but recent figures show that many people are still caught with one drink too much. Last year, the Dutch police fined 42,799 intoxicated road users. This number of official reports is almost a third higher than before corona.
Erik Kouwenhoven
Latest update:
08:13
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#fines #driving #influence #day #municipalities #top
Leave a Reply