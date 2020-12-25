Recalling the set of the film ‘3 Idiots’, Boman Irani said,’ I obviously don’t remember much about the shooting of the film because I was busy working hard for the character. It was very difficult that he (Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus) was a miserable man and I cannot remain unhappy all the time. ‘
‘Practice of writing with both hands’
Boman Irani further said, ‘The virus was always a sad, angry person but I am not such a person. I also practiced writing with both hands for my character, and maybe I can still do it if I try. ‘
Rajkumar Hirani did the film direct
Director Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘3 Idiots’ starred Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Javed Jaffrey and Omi Vaidya in addition to Aamir Khan and Boman Irani.
.
Leave a Reply