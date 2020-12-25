11 years of the release of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film ‘3 Idiots’ has completed. The film was released on 25 December 2009. The film grossed 395 crores worldwide. At the completion of 11 years of ‘3 Idiots’, Boman Irani, who played the famous character of ‘Dr Veeru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus’ in the film, has spoken with our colleague Etimes. He told that it was difficult to play this character in the film.

‘Hard work for the character’

Recalling the set of the film ‘3 Idiots’, Boman Irani said,’ I obviously don’t remember much about the shooting of the film because I was busy working hard for the character. It was very difficult that he (Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus) was a miserable man and I cannot remain unhappy all the time. ‘

‘Practice of writing with both hands’

Boman Irani further said, ‘The virus was always a sad, angry person but I am not such a person. I also practiced writing with both hands for my character, and maybe I can still do it if I try. ‘

Rajkumar Hirani did the film direct

Director Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘3 Idiots’ starred Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Javed Jaffrey and Omi Vaidya in addition to Aamir Khan and Boman Irani.