Star Citizen’s standalone single-player campaign Squadron 42 is now “feature complete,” developer Cloud Imperium Games has said.

Squadron 42 was originally announced for release in 2014, but has been delayed multiple times. A beta release was scheduled for mid-2020, before it too was delayed by three months. Later that year, CIG director Chris Roberts admitted the game was still a way off from a beta phase.

The recent update on Squadron 42 came during this year’s CitizenCon, along with a development video – which you can watch further below.



Squadron 42 is now in the polish phase, CIG said, “which means extra emphasis on ensuring things feel fun.” The studio is working on a number of features, including AI, narrative, and cinematics.

However, there was no mention of a release window. “When we have the locked release date you will be first to know,” Roberts said. “The polish phase can take some time.” CIG players stated will “start to see a lot more things coming to Star Citizen,” as well as progress on the game’s persistence.

In January, CIG spoke about its ambitious five-year plan which includes “the sequel and sequels for Squadron 42” and the growth of Star Citizen into a “very large” MMORPG. At the time, chief operating officer Carl Jones said Squadron 42’s release could be “one or two more years” away.

Squadron 42 is described by CIG as a cinematic, story-driven campaign and will feature the likes of Hollywood actors including Gary Oldman, Mark Hamill, Gillian Anderson, John Rhys Davies, and Andy Serkis.