Left 4 Dead 2 is finally available uncut in Germany, Valve has announced.

Over a decade after Left 4 Dead 2 came out, Valve requested the German authorities re-evaluate the zombie shooter and as a result, the uncut international version is now available in the country.

The German and Australian ratings boards refused to classify Left 4 Dead 2 when it launched in November 2009 because of its violence and gore. Eventually, Valve released a censored version of the game that ditched the dismemberment, pulled blood splatter and made zombies disappear as soon as you kill them. You couldn’t see fire on zombies, either.

In 2014, Left 4 Dead 2 launched uncensored on Steam in Australia. And now, Left 4 Dead 2 uncut is available to download from Steam in Germany. Those in Germany who already own the game can download a DLC to update to the uncut version.