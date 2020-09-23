The state’s Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey suddenly took voluntary retirement just before the imminent election to the Bihar Assembly. Home department gave its information. A notification issued by the Bihar Home Department late Tuesday said that Governor Fagu Chauhan has approved Pandey’s request.Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said that SK Singhal, a senior Indian Police Service officer, has been given additional charge of the post of Director General of Police of Bihar. Singhal is currently posted as Director General (Home Guards). According to media reports, Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, may contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Gupteshwar Pandey wanted a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections itself

Pandey had been in the news for defending the Bihar government over the attack on the Nitish Kumar government of the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra in the recent death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Gupteshwar Pandey took premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS petition and reinstated him in police service.

Prior to this, Gupteshwar Pandey had also taken VRS in 2009 and at that time he wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Gupteshwar Pandey is believed to have wanted to contest from Bihar’s Buxar Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. Gupteshwar Pandey was hopeful that the then BJP MP from Buxar, Lalmuni Chaubey, would not be re-nominated. But his plan could not be completed due to Lalmuni Chaubey. Gupteshwar Pandey considered it appropriate to return to the job again after watering political aspirations.

9 months after his resignation, Gupteshwar Pandey told the Bihar government that he wanted to withdraw his resignation and get a job. Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar returned his resignation after accepting his application. In this way Gupteshwar Pandey returned to the police service. When Pandey took VRS in 2009, he was IG and in 2019 he was made DGP of Bihar.