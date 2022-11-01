Ministry of Internal Affairs: 11-year-old girl fell out of the window of the third floor in the Krasnoyarsk Territory

The police of the Krasnoyarsk Territory is investigating the circumstances of the fall of an 11-year-old girl from a third-floor window in the city of Lesosibirsk in the north of the region. About it informs press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Policemen of Lesosibirsk are investigating the circumstances of the fall of an 11-year-old girl from a window. A message about the injury of a minor was received by the police on duty the day before, ”the department said.

The incident occurred when the girl was visiting her older sister, born in 2002. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity. The condition of the victim and the circumstances of the fall are being investigated.

The police clarified that the family was not registered with the internal affairs bodies.

Earlier in Krasnoyarsk, a woman fell out of a window on the 13th floor after a quarrel and died. The footage of the published video shows how a woman falls from one of the upper floors of a multi-storey building.