From: Johannes Welte

Eleven years ago, a German couple sank a bottle with a letter on Lake Garda. Now she has been discovered – and a search for the couple started.

Munich/Malcesine – It must have been an unforgettable holiday that Sabrina and Dennis spent in August 2012 on what is probably the most popular lake in Germany – Lake Garda on the edge of the Italian Alps. London was hosting the Summer Olympics, Sweden and Belarus were engaged in diplomatic banter and Chancellor Angela Merkel had just had an unannounced meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

The couple from Hamburg probably didn’t bother with that, they rather enjoyed the beautiful pebble beaches on the eastern shore of Lake Garda, the sunset at the foot of the Scaliger Castle in Malcesine or the view from Monte Baldo.

A message in a bottle arrived in Malcesine on Lake Garda after eleven years. © Montage/Imago

Lake Garda: Message in a bottle from a German couple reappears after eleven years

In any case, she was fascinated by the beautiful, shimmering blue lake with its water. Apparently they were so moved after a bottle of liqueur that they took a note and wrote a letter to the idyllic waters: “Dear Lake Garda, with this message in a bottle we wish our families, our friends and ourselves that we always stay happy and healthy. Dear Lake Garda, stay as beautiful and clear as you are today,” it says there in German. Signed with “Many greetings” by Sabrina and Dennis from Hamburg.

The couple put the letter in the empty liquor bottle, closed it, put stones in it and lowered the glass jar under the water surface. Apparently, the message was meant to be for the lake only, forever. But employees of a hydraulic engineering company were the portal ilrestodelcarlino.it according to the bottle when maintaining boat anchorages and signal buoys. And hid them in the water in front of the castle.

“Of course, nothing like this has ever happened to me,” explains Stefano Agarri, 57 years old, diver and owner of the company to the portal. He opened the bottle and gave the letter to the municipality, which published it on Monday (July 17).

The letter in the bottle message from Lake Garda © Commune di Malcesine

Italian city councilor invites couple from Hamburg to find message in a bottle

Sara Pallua, Councilor for Tourism in Malcesine, wants to find the romantic German couple from 2012: “We thought it would be really nice to find these two people again,” she explained Corriere del Veneto.

“We want to invite you to come back to Malcesine and offer you another unforgettable experience, with a free night in a hotel, a tasting of our typical products, a cable car ride up Monte Baldo and a visit to the castle.”

City councilor confirms: Lake Garda’s water “beautiful and clear” like eleven years ago

Pallua was also able to find out that the German couple’s wish had come true: they immediately contacted the water protection authorities “to obtain data on the quality of the water of our lake, as the news underlines how beautiful and clear it was eleven years ago was.”

The authorities have assured that Lake Garda is currently in order, both from a microbiological point of view and suitable for swimming as well as in terms of water levels. The level has normalized again since the minus records in the winter half-year after the snowmelt and torrential downpours in the spring. Meanwhile, a serious accident recently happened on Lake Garda – with fatal consequences.