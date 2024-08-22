A shocking case shook the community of Recreo, in the province of Santa Fe, Argentina, where A girl of just 11 years old was diagnosed with a six-week pregnancy after being taken to the doctor for abdominal pain.

The minor was taken by her stepfather to the emergency room of the Samco health center in Recreo due to severe abdominal pain and fever. During the care, doctors performed an ultrasound and blood tests that confirmed the pregnancy.

The girl revealed that she had been abused by the man who accompanied her to the hospital, who turned out to be her mother’s partner. In response to this statement, the medical staff did not hesitate to immediately notify the relevant authorities, including the Undersecretariat for the Rights of Children, Adolescents and Families and the Women’s Police Station.

Prosecutor Roberto Olcese took matters into his own hands and ordered that the minor be transferred to a specialized police station to carry out the necessary procedures in these cases.

For its part, The alleged perpetrator, identified by the initials MAR, aged 41, was arrested by the police after voluntarily presenting himself at the local Radioelectric Command upon learning that he was wanted by law enforcement, reported the local newspaper ‘Uno de Santa Fe’.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

What should you do if you are a victim or know of sexual abuse or violence in Colombia?



Those who have been victims of this type of violence They can file a complaint verbally or in writing with the Prosecutor’s Office, without the need for legal representation. It is essential that the community knows that the complaint can be made at any time and does not require complex procedures.

The Prosecutor’s Office has the Comprehensive Care and Investigation Centres for Victims of Sexual Crimes (CAIVAS), where victims can not only report the crime, but also receive advice and treatment in various areas such as psychology, social assistance, legal advice and medical-legal care. In addition, the entity operates other service points such as User Service Rooms (SAU), Immediate Reaction Units (URI), Victim Service Centres and Houses of Justice, thus expanding accessibility for victims.

In situations where it is not possible to go directly to the Prosecutor’s Office, victims can contact the National Police, police stations or family defenders, who will provide guidance on the steps to follow. In addition, victims of sexual violence have the right to receive priority medical attention at any health center or hospital, which is considered a medical emergency regardless of the time elapsed since the assault or the prior filing of a criminal complaint.

