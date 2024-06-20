There were days of waiting and great apprehension for the little girl’s family, but in the end the worst news one could receive arrived. The urgent hospitalization, the desperate attempt to save her and, finally, the tragic epilogue. There girl of 11 years who had risked drowning in the swimming pool of the Aquaneva park in Inzago, in the province of Milan, did not make it.

It happened earlier this week, Monday June 17th. The little girl had been found in critical conditions and pulled out of the water in cardiac arrest. She had remained under water for too long, perhaps due to a game between children, perhaps a challenge with her friends that ended badly.

It was not a group of little girls left alone, as they were presumably under the custody and responsibility of at least one adult. The little girl was in the summer structure together with other friends from the same oratory, and the parish priest Don Andrea Pina is currently theonly suspect.

Today, Thursday 20 June, the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where the little girl had been hospitalized, officially declared the brain death. The desperation of loved ones, parents first and foremost, is unimaginable. The family announced the news and remains determined to shed light on the incident, especially on the alleged lack of vigilance on the part of the Aquaneva park staff. “We want the truth” declare the family members, assisted by lawyers Mirko Mazzali and Francesco Vivone of the Milan Bar.

We want to publicly thank the community of Caravaggio, Caritas, the Bergamo hospital, the local police of Inzago and all the people who are close to us in these difficult hours. The heat we receive is great, as is the pain we feel.

The last ones were very tough for the whole little girl’s family drowned. Now is the time to be close to your loved ones to help each other overcome this drama “with the privacy it deserves”, we read in a note. However, the family is listening for “any useful information regarding this sad story”, so that it can be reported to the competent authorities who are investigating. “With everyone’s help we will discover the truth and responsibility behind this tragedy,” reads a press release, as this little girl deserves justice for what happened.

