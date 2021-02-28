The child found the parents who had died due to COVID-19 in the basement of the house. Reported by The Sun.

It is known that residents of the American city of St. Louis Gregory and Erika Greenman fell ill with coronavirus and decided to quarantine in the basement so as not to infect their only 11-year-old daughter. One day the girl went down to them and found them dead due to complications associated with the disease.

According to neighbor Chuck Dy (Chuck Duy), shortly before the incident, Eric Greenman suffered a stroke and spent some time in the hospital. Later it turned out that she tested positive for coronavirus, so the woman was sent home for quarantine. Following her, her husband became infected.

The deceased couple’s neighbors said that “they were very good people.” “Losing both parents overnight is a real tragedy for an 11-year-old child. (…) We are praying for the girl and her family, ”added Dai.

The terminally ill bride had married earlier in February and died ten days later. In May 2018, doctors diagnosed 23-year-old Adarlele Ribas de Andrade with a malignant tumor – Ewing’s sarcoma, which affects the bones or soft tissue around the bones. In 2020, after learning that she had little time left, the girl decided to get married with her lover.