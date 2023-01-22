She was chasing the school bus when she tripped and fell under the bus. Unfortunately no one could do anything for Annaliese Backner

This little girl’s story comes from Colorado, precisely from the town of Parachute, but it shocked the whole world. Annaliese Backner, an 11-year-old sixth grader, lost her life after being hit by the wheels of her school bus. She was running after the vehicle.

“A sad day that no one will ever forget”that’s how the described it superintendent of Garfield County School District 16during a press conference.

“Today is a sad day for School District No. 16 in Garfield County: Sad for our schools, sad for our community, and sad for our families. This is an ongoing investigation and District 16 is fully cooperating with all agencies involved. We will not be releasing any further information at this time“

The dynamics of what happened are not yet clear. Authorities are investigating the incident. According to witnesses, little Annaliese Backner was running after the school bus, but her driver would not have noticed her. Suddenly it is trippedfinishing under the wheels.

After the alarm, emergency services, firefighters and law enforcement officers immediately arrived on the scene. Unfortunately, no one could do anything to save her life. She was already too late.

No charges, for the moment, against the driver of the school bus. According to officers, the man he didn’t get distractedwas looking at the road ahead, had a regular license and was not driving impaired.

The coroner ruled the cause of death as an accidental accident, even though he hasn’t delivered the letter yet complete autopsy report.

Parents, on the other hand, point the finger at the driver. Through their attorney, they pointed out that if he had looked at the rear view mirrorswould have seen their little girl running after the school bus, in an attempt to stop it.

The story of Annaliese Backner has caused a real media outcry and, through social networks, has spread to every part of the world. It was her parents who asked for them to come spread the photos of the daughterso that everyone could remember her forever.