Are you born intelligent or does intelligence develop? Be that as it may, in recent days the case of an 11-year-old boy has been drawing a lot of attention on social networks. smarter than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Yusuf Shah, at just 11 years old, is considered a genius gifted with intelligence superior to that of great brains such as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

According to different media, the minor’s goal is to focus their mental abilities on the study of math studying this subject at the University of Cambridge or at the University of Oxford.

How did the youngest find out about his enormous intelligence?

It transpired that Yusuf Shah was aware of his great mental capacity after “out of curiosity” he made the intelligence test Mensa Internationalwhich is the most internationally famous western intellectual test, in a room full of adults.

It was in this way that the little boy managed to achieve a historic score, since he obtained the maximum value in the 18-year-old category.

Regarding the above, it is said that the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking obtained a total of 160 points in the Mensa test, while it is claimed that the German physicist Albert Einstein would have a similar IQ, despite the fact that he never took the test. official way.

Who is Yosuf Shah?

student of the Wington Moor Primary SchoolIn the United Kingdom, 11-year-old Yusuf Shah spends his spare time outside of his schoolwork doing sudoku and solve cubes of rubik.

Although Yusuf has a great interest in geography and flags, his great and true passion is mathematics. The foregoing has caused the academic institution in which he is enrolled to invite him to study the subject in a class for people of legal age, but his parents want him to study it within a group of his year, so that he has a better “social development”.

What is Mensa?

Mensa is an international association that brings together the most intelligent people in the world, also called “gifted”, which was founded in England in October 1946 by Roland Berrill and Lancelot Ware.

Mensa’s goals are as follows:

Identify and promote intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

Promote research on nature, as well as the characteristics and applications of intelligence.

Create a social environment that promotes the intellectual activity of its members.