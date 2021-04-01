Liberian sports journalist Ty Wesley shared a photo from the match of the fourth division of the national championship. Post available in Twitter-the reporter’s account.

Wesley posted photos of 11-year-old Eric Marshall, who played in the senior teams match. The boy entered the field with FC Garou against the Mondi Lions. The fight ended in a draw with a score of 2: 2.

The news received widespread publicity after Wesley’s post retweeted Football Tweet. The student’s participation in the fourth division match impressed users.

“How was this even allowed?” – surprised user SHRUG Z.

“Yes, he will fly after the first collision” – wrote Max.

“Who allowed it: This is wrong, unacceptable. It is not so necessary to develop talent “, – wrote Ronald Okoth.