UK kid scores 162 on IQ test and joins genius club

A schoolboy in the UK passed an IQ test, surpassed Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking and joined the Mensa Young Genius Club. About it informs Daily Mirror.

Adrian Lee, 11, moved from Hong Kong to London in 2022. On the IQ test of the Mensa Geek Club, he received the highest possible score and ranked in one percent of the best minds in the world. While Einstein and Hawking scored 160, Lee scored 162. He was offered membership in Mensa.

“I only thought about getting 148 points and joining the Mensa IQ society. I didn’t expect to get close to the 160 that Einstein got. It was so amazing!” the child said.

His mother Rachel said that the boy was unusual from early childhood. At the age of two, he managed to pronounce the word “university” with perfect pronunciation, although he did not yet have a clue about the meaning of this word. From the age of two, the young genius has been fond of books. He reads several books every day. “In kindergarten, he started reading the full version of his favorite Star Wars books,” said Adrian’s mother.

The child dreams of becoming the best doctor in the world. He is interested in cardiology. When he was eight years old, he began writing novels, the Monster Quest series of books with thrilling adventure stories. Adrian is currently writing a novel about ancient Rome for teenagers. The boy hopes that his work will be published in the fall of 2023.

In elementary school, the child prodigy received several academic awards. He loves to take tests and take exams, the results of which make him proud. In September, the young genius plans to enroll in the Queen Elizabeth School, where he hopes to meet boys with similar talents. In addition to academic success, Adrian loves chess, squash, fencing, skiing, table tennis, taekwondo, rowing and more.

“While we are proud of Adrian’s natural ability, we still emphasize that he must work hard despite his talent. We hope he can choose his own path, which will be in his interests, so that he can find the best way to help society, ”said Rachel.

Earlier it was reported that a nine-year-old boy from the American city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, graduated from high school, decided to become an astrophysicist and is going to go to university. The boy is grateful to his beloved teachers, and they, in turn, declare that they were able to learn a lot from an unusually smart student.