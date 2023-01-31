She thought she was dealing with a peer, but Chantal* (11) unnoticed ended up in the hands of a shrewd collector of child pornography. He seduced her into taking nude photos, which he added to his collection. Chantal’s life (and her parents) was destroyed, the suspect ended up in jail.
Nils de Kruyff
Latest update:
31-01-23, 21:15
