The events occurred in Morón, in Argentina, According to the authorities’ report, the 11-year-old minor was witnessing acts of domestic violence and decided to defend his mother.

After they went to sleep, the boy looked for a firearm that was in his home and He shot his dad in the head.

As reported by ‘La Nación’, this child would have grown up in this environment of violence and witnessed for several years how his father hit his mother frequently.

The same media details that this last act of domestic abuse would have occurred because the minor’s mother would not have dinner ready.

After this, the mother would have taken the minor to her bed and he told her: “This one won’t hit you anymore.”

The Juvenile Criminal Responsibility prosecutor, Aldana Zingg, is in charge of the case; it was also clarified that the minor is not criminally responsible due to his young age and is in the custody of his relatives.

Regarding the weapon with which this patricide was committed, the authorities detailed that it belonged to a family friend and he did not have the corresponding authorization to have it.

