A boy (11) caught a fish with human-like teeth in the village pond. © Screenshot/Instagram

A boy (11) was fishing at a pond when he pulled a bizarre fish out of the water. The specimen has unusual features.

Bremen/Oklahoma City – It’s such a thing with fishing luck. Charlie from Oklahoma (USA) may have had the catch of his life at the age of eleven. The boy pulled a fish with a disturbing bite out of the village pond over the weekend. Human-like teeth grew in its mouth.

Strange angler’s catch: 11-year-old pulls fish out of village pond with human teeth

Indeed, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), the 11-year-old fished a pacu. The South American fish, closely related to piranhas, is known for its human-like teeth.

The Pacu teeth have incisors, canines and cheek teeth, can be found on the Bern Zoo website. “The Pacu teeth have all the properties that a dentist would want.” The Pacu (Myleus pacu) is a vegetarian, it says there. Despite the curious chewing bar, the fish feeds on rubber tree seeds, fruits and aquatic plants.

Experts: Fish with human-like teeth can grow over a meter tall

However, the pacu is not native to the waters of Olkahoma, according to the ODWC. Presumably, the fish is a former pet that – too big for an aquarium – was placed in the pond. The species is considered invasive and poses a threat to the local ecosystem, the authorities write. A pacu can grow up to 3.5 feet (about 107 centimeters) in size (almost, 107 centimeters) and weigh almost 40 kilos. Impressive numbers. A hobby angler in Arkansas (USA) experienced what a 50-kilo catch means. He suddenly pulled a “prehistoric river monster” out of the water.

“Anyones who catch a pacu in Oklahoma are therefore asked to remove them from the watershed and notify their local game warden,” ODWC wrote on the Instagram post. The wildlife authorities wish young angler Charlie the best of luck with his next big catch.

“That thing looks like grandpa’s teeth” – Young angler pulls fish out of the water with human-like teeth

The comments on the photo of the fish with human teeth follow promptly. Most are amused by the sloping catch: “The thing looks like grandpa’s teeth,” jokes one user. Another writes: “Finally a new solution for implants.” One comment even sees commercial potential in the fish photos: “The fish has better looking teeth than most residents in Oklahoma … I see a tooth advertisement.”

However, the fish with the human-like teeth arouses queasy feelings in others. “Nightmare fuel”, “a bit scary” or “thank you, I hate that” the users commented. But many simply thank the young angler Charlie for his commitment. Praise the eleven year old.

The pacu is considered harmless to humans. On the other hand, it’s probably a little different for someone Fish also with human-like teeth, the 2021 caused a sensation on social media, like tz.de reported. Of course, there was also laughter for the photos on social networks. However, the fish uses its flattened teeth to crack open shellfish. Imagine what would happen if a human finger landed in its mouth.

Incidentally, a giant Pacific octopus has been caught by fishermen off the coast of California. A video documents this amazing moment. (ml)