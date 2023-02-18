Easily, what happened to an 11-year-old boy on Staten Island (New York, United States), after the super bowl, could have ended in a tragedy. The minor had to be hospitalized after suffering a Marijuana overdose at a house party after the football game.

(You can read: Mother murdered her 3-year-old son, claimed that the child had wet the bed)

Ryan attended a meeting at a friend’s house with his mother Veronica. The minor sat on a sofa next to his parent and began to eat some sweets that he found in a drawer. Ryan never imagined that it was marijuana gummies.

As reported by the New York Post, Veronica noticed her son “acting really weird” after returning home from a party with his friends in New Springville.

“My son was sitting on the couch with me and he started to get distracted. At first, I thought he was faking it because he widened his eyes and laughed. Then he’d go offline again for a minute, then he’d open his eyes and laugh,” Veronica recalled.

According to the newspaper report, the woman became concerned when the young man’s laughter suddenly turned into cries for help and he began to exclaim: “Mom, I feel very strange!” I was hearing voices. Then she began to shake. I thought maybe she was having a seizure”.

Veronica took Ryan to an urgent care center, where the boy’s condition led doctors to request an ambulance to transport him to the University of Richmond Medical Center.

(You may be interested in: Video: woman beats a man who tried to sexually assault her)

“After Ryan underwent a series of tests, including a CT scan, a urine test revealed that he had ingested a significant amount of THC in the past few hours,” the New York Post noted.

Gill was upset when she found out her son had taken the weed-infused gummies from a candy drawer at the house where the party was being thrown.

“When (my friend) went back to check the drawer after we told her what happened, she realized that the candy had marijuana in it. She called us crying hysterically,” Gill said.

Gill bristled that grocery packages like the ones her son ate can be confused with regular candy brands, and have only small marijuana warnings that shoppers can overlook.

(Also read: He died in a well-known gym; his family found him until the next day)

“A lot of people have said, ‘How come she didn’t know (they were edible)?’ And I say, ‘I wouldn’t.’ People who use those things know. People who don’t don’t even They don’t even think to look for (THC warnings),” Gill said.

Ryan spent the night in the hospital, resting and drinking fluids while the symptoms subsided, according to his mother.

Gill calls on authorities to crack down on illicit sellers of cannabis, especially those whose products are marketed to children, something that the Mayor of New York promised to do during a press conference at City Hall on December 1 of last year.



“What if (the mayor) makes it, if illegal (vendors) don’t have a warning sign on their packages, in big, bold, black letters, they get double the fine? Just to try to protect kids,” Gill said.

Fernando Umana Mejia

Writing LATEST NEWS

More news