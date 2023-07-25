An 11-year-old boy has earned hundreds of praise and applause around the world due to his high IQ, According to the results of a test carried out by the Mensa Organization.

(We recommend reading: Which are the smartest countries in the world and why, according to AI?).

The minor, a resident of a neighborhood in London, England has been listed as a genius, after his IQ was scored above that of Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

His mother has stated in various international media that andrian li, name of the minor, has shown over time that he is outstanding to his other colleagues in matters of mathematics and other subjects.

The woman says that her son started reading from the age of two and that he could pronounce very complex words, even if he did not know their meaning.

He is now writing a novel about Ancient Rome for teenagers to read, and we expect it to be published in the fall of this year. See also Draghi 'showman', says no to an encore and curries those who flirt with Moscow

In fact, he assures that he is venturing into the world of literature and that a history book is about to be released:

Adrian began writing novels when he was eight years old and proudly named the books after the series ‘Monster Quest‘, with exciting adventure stories. He is now writing a novel about Ancient Rome for teenagers to read, and we expect it to be published in the fall of this year.”sentenced the mother of the minor in the Mirror portal.

(We recommend reading: What car do drivers with the highest IQ buy?).

The great abilities of the young prodigy were verified by the world’s largest society of gifted people, which granted him the title of member of that association and gave him the opportunity to study at the center Queen Elizabeth’s School.



The young man will share with more children with high IQs and will prepare himself in one of the steps he must acquire to fulfill his dream: be a cardiologist and help many people.

The boy genius exceeded the score he had Albert Einstein, who scored 160 IQ points.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…