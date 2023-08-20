Security and police officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northern Pakistan said that a suspected explosive device exploded and caused the crash of a truck transporting workers to a construction project site in Waziristan, near the Afghan border.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in North Waziristan said, “They were working at a military post under construction… An explosive device exploded under a car carrying the workers.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, according to Reuters.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks since last year, when a ceasefire agreement between the Pakistani Taliban and the Pakistani government collapsed.

Other groups, including the Islamic State, have claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, including a massive blast at a political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized by a religious group last month that killed 45 people.