Eleven people were killed in massacres carried out by terrorists in two villages near Niger's border with Burkina Faso, the Nigerien Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday.

The ministry said, in a statement, that “terrorists on several motorcycles stormed the villages of Amara and Ludji,” 30 kilometers southeast of Bankilari, “and attacked peaceful villagers and killed 11 people.”

The attacks came at a time when the Nigerian security and defense forces launched “several air-ground attacks” on Friday, which, according to the ministry, “eliminated” the terrorists’ communication channels.

She added that a soldier was killed and five others were injured, on Friday, in a mine explosion as their vehicle passed in “Ouro Guilladjo”, 70 km from the capital, Niamey.

On December 17, General Abdel Rahman Tiani, head of the ruling military council, said that the security situation was “gradually returning to normal” thanks to the army’s “several successes” in stopping the unrest.

According to military and local sources, the past few weeks have witnessed calm in the border area with Burkina Faso and Mali.