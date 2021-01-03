11 US Republican senators refused to recognize the results of the presidential election. Reported by The Hill.

According to a joint statement by Congressmen, they intend to formally object to the results of the electoral vote on the day of their approval by Congress on January 6. Seven current and four elected members of the US Senate have demanded the appointment of an electoral commission, which will be endowed with the appropriate powers, to conduct an audit of election results in the disputed states.

Formerly current US President Donald Trump announced a protest rally by his supporters on January 6. Where exactly the rally will take place, the head of state promised to announce later. Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of a protest, but this time the president announced that he intends to present a lot of evidence of falsification of the election results.

On December 15, it became known that the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden received the electoral votes necessary to win the presidential race. Trump has repeatedly refused to admit defeat in the US presidential election. He believes Biden lost the election “by a wide margin in all six wavering states.”