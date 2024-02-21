Yesterday, an Emirati aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah crossing, as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3”, to support and provide relief to our Palestinian brothers during the current circumstances.

The convoy consists of 11 trucks, carrying more than 240 tons of humanitarian aid, including winter clothing, tents, family supplies, food supplies, and medical supplies.

The UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, alleviating the conditions suffered by the residents of the Strip, alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with basic needs. The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” until February 20 amounted to more than 15,809 tons, and 165 cargo planes, two cargo ships, and 476 land trucks were sent, and the number of cases received by the field hospital inside… Gaza 5423 cases.

It is worth noting that the UAE has established six water desalination plants, with a production capacity of one million and 200 thousand gallons per day, directly benefiting the residents of Gaza. It has also sent five automatic bakeries to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, in preparation for their introduction into the Gaza Strip.