In Russia, the number of people infected with coronavirus per day increased by 11 thousand people. In total, during the epidemic, the infection was detected in 4.3 million inhabitants in 85 regions, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

11,024 coronavirus cases detected in Russia per day as of March 5

Most infections on March 5 occurred in Moscow (1757), St. Petersburg (983), Moscow region (750). Least of all new cases were recorded in Chukotka (two infected) and in the Jewish Autonomous Region (five patients).

In the country, 462 people died in a day, 15 464 patients recovered. During the pandemic, 88,285 infected people died, 3,885,321 residents recovered.

