The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ruled obligating a (Gulf) woman to pay her (Asian) maid 11 thousand and 20 dirhams in compensation for arbitrary dismissal, salary allowance and end-of-service allowance, and obligated her to pay the lawsuit expenses, and rejected anything more than that.

The plaintiff presented in the lawsuit sheet that she joined her job as a maid for the defendant with a salary of 1,200 dirhams per month, but the plaintiff then refused to enable her to pay her labor dues, and accordingly she went to the Labor Disputes Department, filed a complaint, and it was referred to the court, so she demands a ruling for her to oblige the plaintiff She must pay her 13,400 dirhams in annual leave allowance, end-of-service allowance, travel ticket, compensation for work injury, unfair dismissal allowance, and oblige her to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

For her part, the defendant submitted an answer memorandum, in which she argued for the dismissal of the case, to file it in a way other than the way drawn by the law, because it was not filed before the labor court, and she adhered to a report she submitted against the plaintiff because of the theft, and demanded that the case be dismissed.

The judge supervising the management of the case decided to refer it to the court, and the plaintiff, upon hearing it before the court, decided that there was no case of theft against her, and that she had not received her salaries, while the defendant decided that she had paid the salaries of the plaintiff, which she kept in her possession at her request, and that she had left her job of her own accord, And that there is still a case in the Public Prosecution Office against her on charges of theft.

In the operative part of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ruling, it was stated that the defense raised by the defendant regarding the inadmissibility of the case, the court considers that the payment is not in its path, because the plaintiff submitted a complaint to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and they were heard, and it was not possible to reconcile them.

And she explained that it was proven from the employment contract that the plaintiff started working for the defendant as a maid with a salary of 1,000 dirhams per month, but from the defendant’s recorded statements, it was found that the plaintiff was paid 1,200 dirhams per month, contrary to what was included in the contract, which is an admission before a judicial authority, and it is an argument against her, And that the period of work that the court takes into account in calculating the plaintiff’s dues is the one that starts from the date of drafting the contract, as long as the plaintiff does not prove otherwise.

She indicated that as long as it was proven that the plaintiff’s salary was 1,200 dirhams, that she left her job and her requests for wages were limited to an amount of 6,000 dirhams, and that the defendant did not prove otherwise, the court tends to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 6,000 dirhams instead of the salaries due.

She added that the defendant did not prove that the plaintiff was able to receive her annual leave allowance, and that if this is proven, it is carried on the defendant, and therefore the court tends to oblige her to pay the plaintiff 2400 dirhams in annual leave allowance for the last two years of her work, and regarding the end-of-service reward, the termination of the contract is due To the defendant, and she is required to pay an end-of-service allowance to the plaintiff, which the court obliges her to pay in the amount of 1,620 dirhams. The work relationship, and the court estimates the compensation at 1,000 dirhams. The court obliges her to pay her a travel ticket allowance to her country.

And she explained that regarding the plaintiff’s request for compensation for a work injury, the plaintiff did not prove that she was injured, and the papers were devoid of any medical reports proving her exposure to injury, and the court should reject her request, and accordingly the court obliges the defendant to pay the plaintiff 6,000 dirhams in salary allowance, and 2400 dirhams in allowance annual leave, 1,620 dirhams for end-of-service allowance, 1,000 dirhams as compensation for unfair dismissal, and a ticket allowance for her return to her country.