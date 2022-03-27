Despite its excellence, The Witcher 3 had some aspects that we would like to see changed for this new installment.

Although we had already known about the existence of this project even before the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish studio of CD PRojekt RED officially announced the development of the new game in The Witcher series, confirming the use of the engine Unreal Engine 5 and an agreement with Epic Games which would have led the studio to work closely with Fornite’s parents.

Despite the problems we experienced with the studio’s latest title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most important games of the last decade and a must for any RPG fan. That is why we only need a lynx medallion buried in the snow to get excited with a game that, unfortunately, goes a long way.

However, although the third adventure of the sorcerer and its fantastic expansions were of excellent quality, there are still some aspects that we would love for CD PRojekt RED to review for this next installment. Formulas or game mechanics that, either for the Over the years or because they were improvable in his daywe would love for them to change in this new installment.

A more organic open world Many years have passed since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and even more will have passed when we receive the new installment of the witcher. In this period we have received new formulas in the open world through games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Elden Ring, which could suit the CD Projekt game especially well, with a more organic exploration and fewer icons that direct us . Combat System Improvements One of the aspects where the witcher needs to improve the most is in his combat. The Witcher 3 changed its system compared to the second installment, for a formula more similar to the one used by Rocksteady that came to feel crude and uninteresting. However, the sword and magic fight proposal seems to have incredible potential that, supported by a fluid combat system, can give us a lot of joy. Improvements in the magic system A fundamental part of The Witcher 3’s combat system has been the signals, and far from enjoying rich mechanics and elaborate development, they can become somewhat anecdotal, with all the weight falling on the same signals continuously. We’d love to see signals better integrated into combat, making us feel a genuine need to use each one in different scenarios. Better feeling on horseback Like the combat, both the movement and the actions on horseback felt clunky and old-fashioned even at launch. Our mount has a leading role in our journey, which is why a much more careful and polished system would be appreciated: interaction with obstacles, movement through certain terrain or combat, are aspects that need a good wash of expensive. Better representation of potions Like magic, potions have a significant impact on our abilities, however, despite the enormous number of these that we can develop in the game and alchemy being a very elaborate branch within the adventure, but a large part of its effects end up being uninteresting or don’t make a real difference. It would be great if potions became decisive in the development of our character. photo mode For a few years now, photo mode has become an essential part of video games, especially with open world ones. This is an option that comes to mean hours and hours of fun for many photography enthusiasts, who have not stopped sharing memorable scenes in the most creative way. A complete photo mode would fit like a glove to a saga that has enjoyed a fantastic artistic section. An evolution in the sense of witch Although the famous “detective mode” is a tool that has worked really well in many games, to a certain extent, it is feeling exhausted and applying it in the way we have been seeing so far could make it more tedious than exhilarating. That is why we would like to see an evolution of this formula that would be integrated in a more natural way in those investigations that, on the other hand, have a lot of potential. More elaborate armor We understand that the literary saga of Geralt de Rivia has certain codes when it comes to presenting the aspect of the equipment, even so, the different designs that the game presented could become monotonous, without having a wide variety of truly useful sets for our adventure. More elaborate gear builds would help spark more interest in changing and upgrading our armor. character creator CD Projekt RED has already shared its intention to give Geralt a well-deserved rest after The Witcher 3, opening up many possibilities for this new title in the RPG saga. We know that among the fans there are many voices that claim Ciri as the protagonist of the new adventure, although we would love for them to bet on a new character that we could completely customize, in line with what was seen in Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Dubbing to Spanish The Polish studio took a big leap in terms of localization with Cyberpunk 2077, bringing us a title completely dubbed into Spanish. We hope that with the new Witcher game, this will not change. Many players of The Witcher 3 missed a dubbing that did reach other languages ​​and that would have made the gaming experience much more comfortable, taking into account the amount of texts that the game handles. realistic deadlines By now we all know the problems that CD Projekt RED has faced throughout the development of its ambitious titles. Although the delays were especially notorious with Cyberpunk 2077, we also experienced them with The Witcher 3. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that the studio be more realistic in its plans and deadlines, avoiding putting teams into undesirable work situations.

