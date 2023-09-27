Home page politics

From: Jana Stabener

In a report, the Federal Government’s Eastern Commissioner shows where East and West Germany have come closer together – and where they have not.

October 3rd is German Unity Day. On this occasion, Carsten Schneider, the Federal Government Commissioner for East Germany, presents the report on the status of German unity (focus on “City and Country”). At a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, he spoke of more unifying than dividing line between East and West Germany.

It looks completely different if you look at the Forsa survey for the star looks at. According to the, the mood towards German unity has shifted and 60 percent of Germans now say that the divide between East and West predominates. Only 37 percent think that the people in East and West have now largely grown together as one people. The last time the result was similarly negative was in 2008.

East and West Germany: What are the differences?

“It would be boring if we were all exactly the same,” said Schneider at the federal press conference and called for “acceptance of difference.” Finally, you can too West Germans learn a lot from East Germans. “We in Germany represent a little of the east and west of Europe,” says the SPD politician. After 33 years of shared history, “German unity is complete, but not complete.”

While there are still ongoing differences between East and West, many of these are also declining “significantly and steadily,” the report says. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA took a look at it in detail. Here are 11 things that still differentiate East and West Germany:

1. In the east, more people migrate from the countryside to the city

As Schneider emphasized in the press conference, the East is suffering much more than the West from the consequences of emigration and they are getting worse. A graphic in Report on the status of German unity (p. 70) illustrates this well: It shows that in the east from 1995 to 2021 a lot of people moved from the countryside to the cities. Things are more balanced in West Germany – the country is also seeing growth here.

2. More gender equality in the East

The unadjusted one is in West Germany Gender Pay Gap (Comparison of the average hourly wages of men and women) according to the Federal Statistical Office at 19 percent, but in East Germany it is only seven percent. There are also more mothers with small children working in the East (48.8 percent) than in the West (37.8 percent). And: While West German women spend 57.4 percent more time on this unpaid work than West German men, it falls Gender Care Gap in East Germany it was lower at 36.9 percent.

3. Less earnings

The wage levels in the West and East are not yet really close to each other: According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, the differences have even increased in recent years. In the west, the corresponding annual gross in 2022 was an average of 58,085 euros, in the east it was 45,070 euros.

4. Less assets

Numbers of the Bundesbank show: The median wealth of a household in the east was 43,400 euros in 2021, while in the west it was 127,900 euros. A journalist at the federal press conference said he was surprised that this point was not included in the Eastern Commissioner’s report. Schneider agrees with him. He also considers this to be “detrimental to performance”, but the FDP sees it completely differently and is against higher wealth taxation. “There is no majority here,” he says, indirectly justifying why he did not include this difference in the report.

5. Better childcare in the East

The care rate for children under three was 53.3 percent in eastern Germany in 2022 and 31.8 percent in western Germany.

6. Poorer specialist medical care

East-West differences in the perception and evaluation of the infrastructure are very small overall, the report says. Significant differences emerged with regard to the supply of general practitioners and specialists, which is rated better in West Germany than in East German communities.

7. Big cities in the east more attractive

People across Germany feel less comfortable in large cities than in rural areas, says Everhard Holtmann, who presents the study results. Surprisingly, things are better in cities in the east; there is greater cohesion here than in the west.

8. “Greater fear of war” in the East

A journalist asks Schneider whether there are differences between West and East regarding the war in Ukraine. According to the Federal Commissioner for the East, he doesn’t really see any major differences, but there is a “stronger fear of war” than in the West.

9. AfD stronger in the East than in the West

First of all be that AfD “Not an East German problem,” said Schneider. However, Holtmann tries to explain it Successes of the AfD in Sonneberg and Co. He is of the opinion that there are more and more “policy-stabilizing factors” in the East, but even fewer. For example, church, trade unions and other non-political organizations. It is not a complete explanation, but could perhaps partially explain the sympathy for the AfD in the East.

10. Different media consumption

People in the East still consume media differently than in the West, confirms Schneider. Here, sources are sometimes questioned less critically. He encounters this again and again in East Germany. But that also has to do with the media themselves, which often report from above. “The more instructive the reporting is,” the less trust there will be in traditional Western newspapers, he suspects.

11. Lack of representation in federal agencies

Of all managers in upper federal authorities, 83.5 percent were born in West Germany and only 13.9 percent in East Germany. If you leave Berlin out, only 7.5 percent. The traffic light government wants to improve this lack of representation, according to Schneider’s report.

These were the things that still differentiate East and West Germany and here are seven differences between East and West that we have (almost) overcome:

1. Almost the same number of new students

As recently as 1992, there were 28.5 percent new students in West Germany and only 16.9 percent in the East. In 2020 the numbers have almost equalized: in the west it is 48.5 percent and in the east it is 43.1 percent.

2. Unemployment

As can be seen from the report on the status of German unity, the unemployment rate in East Germany in 1994 was 14.8, almost twice as high as in the West (8.1). In 2022 it will be 5 in the west and 6.7 in the east.

3. Equal pensions

Due to the good wage development, the current pension value (east) rose to 37.60 euros on July 1, 2023, making it 100 percent of the western value. This means that throughout Germany, the same current pension value applies one year earlier than the statutory adjustment levels. This is good for everyone who will retire in the future, because currently pensioners in East Germany only receive an average of 1,403 euros per month, while in the West German federal states have an average pension of 1,605 euros.

4. No more special programs for the East

Many special programs for the once new federal states have now been brought together under the conceptual umbrella of the all-German funding system for structurally weak regions (GFS), which is based on objective indicators, says the report.

5. People feel equally comfortable in East and West

According to the study, the “sociality index” has almost equalized. It reflects how comfortable a person feels where they live. So it doesn’t matter whether someone lived predominantly in the eastern or western part of the Federal Republic after 1990 – the sociality index depends more on whether he or she lives in the country or in the city.

6. Funding from the EU

The eastern German federal states are largely transition regions within the framework of the EU’s cohesion policy and will receive a total of 8.5 billion euros in structural funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF) Plus between 2021 and 2027. This means that their share of these funds is almost 50 percent of the volume of funds available for the entire federal territory.

7. Federal authorities distributed between East and West

The government has set itself the goal of distributing federal authorities evenly across East and West Germany. This has not yet been completely achieved, but since 2019, around 13,400 new full-time jobs have been filled in structurally weak regions and regions affected by structural change. Of these, around 9,600 jobs are in East Germany including Berlin. Around 4,750 additional jobs are planned for structurally weak regions in Germany this year and in the coming years.

*This list does not claim to be complete. In the report on the status of German unity and other studies find further similarities and differences between East and West.

